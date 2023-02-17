Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70), RTT News reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

DLR traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 518,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,356. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,645,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

