DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. DigitalOcean updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,265. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

