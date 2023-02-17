DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.86 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.7 %

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.23.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

