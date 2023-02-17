Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NYSE DFIN opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

