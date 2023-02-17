Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 662,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,605. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

