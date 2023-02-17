Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,904. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.