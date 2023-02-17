Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at Barclays

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 195 ($2.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,904. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

