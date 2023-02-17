Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 625 at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 950 ($11.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.26) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734 ($8.91).

DRX opened at GBX 680.50 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 639.30. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.27.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

