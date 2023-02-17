DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,732,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DUET Acquisition by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DUET Acquisition by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 422,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

DUET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,684. DUET Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

