DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $561.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $34.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DXP Enterprises news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.