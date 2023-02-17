Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Sells $88,676.11 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 15th, Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 437.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

