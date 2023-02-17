E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 108 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $326.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

