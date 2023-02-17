E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,039 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

