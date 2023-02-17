EAC (EAC) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $4,557.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00407760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01063198 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,236.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

