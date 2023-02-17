Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $74.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $756,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $9,664,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

