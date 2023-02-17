Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 803,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EXP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.81. 237,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

