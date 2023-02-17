easyJet (LON:EZJ) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 580 ($7.04) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 410 ($4.98).

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.49) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 544.08 ($6.60).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 496.52 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,126.83). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,301 shares of company stock worth $4,009,272.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

