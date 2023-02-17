Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of EC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ecopetrol

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

