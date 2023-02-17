Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EW opened at $76.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

