eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.43. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in eGain by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.