Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.74

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

