Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys 475,000 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Jaws Mustang Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWSM. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,524,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,932,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the period.

JWSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 7,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,158. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

