Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. cut its stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,851 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Ing acquired 50,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Ing acquired 50,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brian Pratt acquired 484,436 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,989,690.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 484,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,690.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 684,436 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,691.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:LGTO remained flat at $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Legato Merger Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.