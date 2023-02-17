Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $934,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,185 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

