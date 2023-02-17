Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $2.53 Million in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTF. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 126,601.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,601 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 11.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,229. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

