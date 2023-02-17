Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $230,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.26. The stock had a trading volume of 211,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

