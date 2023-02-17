Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $36,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.23. 4,339,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,832,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

