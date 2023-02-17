Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $76,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $73.15. 405,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

