Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 404,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.