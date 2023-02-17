Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,149,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in DoorDash by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 3.6 %

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $64.49. 8,640,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

