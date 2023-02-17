Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,149,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in DoorDash by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.
NYSE DASH traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $64.49. 8,640,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
