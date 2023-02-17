Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,196 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,245 shares of company stock worth $1,580,532 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Z traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $63.18.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

