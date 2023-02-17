Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,733 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

ELAN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 1,059,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,721. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

