Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 million, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

