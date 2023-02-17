Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Electromed Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of ELMD opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 million, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.50.
Electromed Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.