Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 976,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 96,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.75. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.