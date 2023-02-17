Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Employers Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.