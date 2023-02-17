Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Employers Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73.
Employers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 52.00%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
