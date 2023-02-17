Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.67 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.64. 29,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Wire Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

