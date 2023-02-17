Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $998.76M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to £2.20-2.25 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 20.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $411,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

