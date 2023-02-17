Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $4.04

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $133.17 million and $2.73 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00016435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

