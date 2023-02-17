Enigma Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $70,083.26 and $120,166.94 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

