Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 103,738 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $110,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $350.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $402.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

