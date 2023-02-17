Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $127.04 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $127,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

