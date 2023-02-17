Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,785 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $114,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

