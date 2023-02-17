Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,829. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $226,370. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

