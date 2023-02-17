EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.15 to $11.35 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

EPAM traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,659. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.39 and its 200-day moving average is $363.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 146.6% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.