EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.15 to $11.35 EPS.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.8 %
EPAM traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,659. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.39 and its 200-day moving average is $363.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.