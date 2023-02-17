Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $213.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

