Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE:HWM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

