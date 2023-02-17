Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the business services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2023 earnings at $24.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.36 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 393.69%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.13.

CAR stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

