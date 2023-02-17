Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SFL in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SFL’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million.

SFL Price Performance

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 14,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

