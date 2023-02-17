Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.88. 5,082,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after buying an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after buying an additional 168,235 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after buying an additional 891,918 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

