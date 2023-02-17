Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMBLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

