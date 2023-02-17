Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.25 to $26.50. 1,360,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 894,664 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $25.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

